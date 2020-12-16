Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut

Fans were quick to notice how Chrissy Teigen looks eerily similar to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) in 'Friends'

Chrissy Teigen is experimenting with her hair, and this time she has decided to pay homage to Jennifer Aniston's famed character, Rachel Green from Friends, as she sported the iconic Rachel cut.



On Monday, the Cravings author debuted her new hairstyle on Twitter, showing off blond highlights and feathered, face-framing layers.



Fans were quick to notice how Teigen looks eerily similar to Rachel Green in Friends.

“Are you bringing back the Rachel?” one fan asked, while another added, “The Rachel is timeless. You look fab.”

Earlier, Aniston herself said she was not a big fan of the Rachel cut back then.

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” she said in 2011. “What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs?”