Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Fans were quick to notice how Chrissy Teigen looks eerily similar to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) in 'Friends'

Chrissy Teigen is experimenting with her hair, and this time she has decided to pay homage to Jennifer Aniston's famed character, Rachel Green from Friends, as she sported the iconic Rachel cut.

On Monday, the Cravings author debuted her new hairstyle on Twitter, showing off blond highlights and feathered, face-framing layers.

Fans were quick to notice how Teigen looks eerily similar to Rachel Green in Friends.

“Are you bringing back the Rachel?” one fan asked, while another added, “The Rachel is timeless. You look fab.”

Earlier, Aniston herself said she was not a big fan of the Rachel cut back then.

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” she said in 2011. “What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs?”

More From Entertainment:

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth
Piers Morgan sparks backlash after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing

Piers Morgan sparks backlash after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve
Cardi B sparks frenzy as she surprises Offset with stunning lamborghini on his 29th bash

Cardi B sparks frenzy as she surprises Offset with stunning lamborghini on his 29th bash
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage in jeopardy as 'they spend a lot of time apart'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage in jeopardy as 'they spend a lot of time apart'
Kaley Cuoco revealed how Kunal Nayyar earned place in 'Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco revealed how Kunal Nayyar earned place in 'Big Bang Theory'
Love Island's Chris Hughes supports his ex Jesy Nelson after she leaves Little Mix

Love Island's Chris Hughes supports his ex Jesy Nelson after she leaves Little Mix
Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair ahead of Christmas

Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair ahead of Christmas
Zayn Malik's father was angry at daughter for her decision to marry an ex-convict: report

Zayn Malik's father was angry at daughter for her decision to marry an ex-convict: report

Latest

view all