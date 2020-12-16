Can't connect right now! retry
Matthew McConaughey claims the ‘extreme right’ is deepening political divide in US

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has called out the escalating 'cancel culture' fueled by “illiberals” and the “extreme right” in the United States.

During a chat on Good Morning Britain, the Interstellar actor, 51, reiterated his earlier comments about the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites following the election results.

“You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals. And what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals,” said the True Detective star.

“Now there are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair, that I don’t think are the right place to be. The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side, the liberal and conservative side, which we need in certain places.”

“The two extremes illegitimize those two sides. Or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense and that’s not fair when either side does that,” he went on to say.

Earlier, during Russell Brand’s podcast, Under the Skin, McConaughey had spoken about Hollywood’s top-tier stars being ‘hypocritical.’

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand had said during the interview.

Responding to that, McConaughey said: “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

