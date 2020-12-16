BTS’s RM spills the beans behind his fitness regimen and cheat meals

BTS’s RM has caught even more attention from ARMYs ever since he started bulking up his physique and he spilled the beans behind his new diet and fitness regimen.

He spilled the beans behind his new diet and fitness regimen during an interview with Weverse and was quoted saying, “I went for a health screening and my weight went from 70.1 kg to 73.6 kg and my skeletal muscle mass went up 3.5! Exercising a little bit this year was worth it.”

“I’ve been on my diet for five days…my current body fat percentage is 15% and I’m trying to hit 10% so I plan on working out five days out of the week.” (sic)



While his focus is on eating clean and building a leaner physique, RM also awards himself the option to let loose once in a while, no matter how regretful he may feel the next day.

While answering questions for the group’s BE-hind Story video, RM touched upon his latest ‘regretful’ cheat meal admitting that, “Yesterday was my cheat day, but it was more like a hit on my face.”

Reason being that his late night craving for jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) rendered his hard work “useless.”



