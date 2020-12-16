Demi Lovato gears up to unveil new music by 2021: 'For those who support me'

Demi Lovato recently announced plans to release new music after a relatively sporadic 2020 calendar and fans cannot wait.

Lovato’s 2019 and 2020 calendar was rather sporadic and while initial reports predicted a single's release in late 2021, it appears the singer has changed her mindm much to the delight of fans around the globe.

The Grammy award winning singer announced her plans for the release over on Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain’t you BYE.” (sic)

Check it out below:



