Thursday Dec 17 2020
Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Princess Eugenie was handed over Frogmore Cottage by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but after she mysteriously moved out, many eyebrows were raised. 

After Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank left the Frogmore Cottage recently, many have claimed that the reason may have been more or less similar to why the Duchess of Sussex left the Windsor home.

According to Express, Eugenie might have been ‘miserable’ at the cottage just like Meghan was.

The outlet cited royal expert Katie Nicoll who said: “She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self-isolation when they moved to Frogmore.”

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out,” Nicholl added.

This could have been one reason why Eugenie decided to move out ahead of her giving birth to her first child early in 2021.

