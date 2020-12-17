Ali Zafar pens down heartfelt note for wife Ayesha Fazli: “Thank you for being you”.

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has penned down an emotional and heartfelt note for his wife Ayesha Fazli, saying, “Thank you for being you”.

Sharing a stunning photo of Ayesha on his Instagram handle, the Mela Loot Liya singer also showered love on wifey.

Ali Zafar wrote, “In my darkest hour, in my deepest despair, you were there. Thank you for being you. I love you,” tagging his wife.

The singer also turned to Twitter and posted the same adorable picture with melodious caption in Urdu.

He shared the photo with lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s hit song Hamain Aur Jeeny Ki Chahat Na Hoti.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ali Zafar and Ayesha Fazli tied the knot in 2009 and share two children, Azaan Zafar and Alyza Zafar.

