Thursday Dec 17 2020
Khloe Kardashian points out 'rude' typo in family Christmas card

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to mark the Christmas celebrations with their iconic yearly family Christmas card.

While that tradition eventually came to an end in 2017, the cards never go old.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian took a trip down memory lane in the archives of the family’s cards over the years and found a typo which she felt was "rude". 

Apparently a family card from the 90s, which featured her sisters Kourtney and Kim, brother Rob and her late father Robert Kardashian, had wrongly spelled her name to "Khole". 

"Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol," she wrote. 

Take a look:


