Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

What Khloe Kardashian said about Ariana Grande's new perfume

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is obsessed with Ariana Grande's new fragrance R.E.M.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Good American founder shared the PR package she received from the vocal powerhouse and complimented her on her super cool packaging.

The video show cased the beautiful glass perfume bottle as the packaging featured a gorgeous space-themed illustration of herself as well as dreamy shades of pink and lilac. 

"This packaging is amazing @arianagrande," Khloe wrote. 


More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps
Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?
Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing

Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing
BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'

BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'
Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'

Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report
The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace

The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids

Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids

Latest

view all