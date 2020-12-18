Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

Indian model Sonam Bajwa is one of Sajal Ali’s ‘biggest fans’ and cannot stop gushing over the actor’s skill and talent.

During one of her interviews with BBC Radio's Haroon Rashid for New Year vibes! The star touched upon her 2020 plans even gushed over Sajal Ali’s talent.

The topic arose after Rashid commented on how “You comment under every Sajal Ali photo I see.”

Bajwa was overtaken by emotion to such a capacity that, without missing a beat, she exclaimed, “Cause I’m the biggest, biggest fan of Sajal Ali and she is phenomenal.

I feel so happy sharing that because I learn so much from her like she is extra ordinary and I think you would agree with that right? She is the best actress, the finest actress of our time.”

She even added, “She is so amazing and when I watch Sajal’s show I’m looking at her literally like that’s [an] acting session happening for me right there. I really look up to her, she’s phenomenal.  

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house
Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75
Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama

Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama
Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus

Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus
'Ma Rainey' cast weighs in on how the film sheds light on systemic racism in the US

'Ma Rainey' cast weighs in on how the film sheds light on systemic racism in the US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite the Queen's wrath with 'biggest blunder'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite the Queen's wrath with 'biggest blunder'
Indian actor Dhanush to work opposite Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Indian actor Dhanush to work opposite Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry of military titles as Megxit review nears

Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry of military titles as Megxit review nears
Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

Latest

view all