Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift’s experiences writing for Folklore and Evermore within quarantine helped her gain a wealth of knowledge.

A source recently shed light on the Grammy award winning singer’s new philosophy to music in 2020, during their interview with People magazine.

Reportedly, the chaos caused by covid-19 helped the singer dive deeper into her craft. "In all the chaos, this has been an incredibly creative year for Taylor" the source explained.

Throughout it all she shifted her focus and applied it all to her music. "She has been able to focus on her music in a completely different way, and she hopes she can share some positive vibes."

This report comes shortly after Taylor’s own poetic admittance regarding Folklore and how “We just couldn’t stop writing songs" after the album released.

At the time the singer wrote, "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."