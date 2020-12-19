Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Jennifer Aniston in isolation after 'The Morning Show' crew member contracted the novel vrius

Jennifer Aniston is self-isolating after she came into close contact with a crew member of The Morning show who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the show was forced to halt shooting after a staff member contracted the novel vrius.

The Apple TV+ show stopped production for the safety of its crew members and hosts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

But there have been rumours of the staff member being given a false positive.

The actors were shooting for the last episode before holiday season began.

This has given birth to the question if the show will be rescheduled before the holiday break for 2021 or not.

Shooting for the show's Season 2 commenced in October after filming was delayed this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston was seen heading back to the set in Los Angeles and was photographed shooting for a season. 

