Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

BTS’s Jimin is going into 2020 with upbeat optimism and believes the group’s song Dynamite has what it takes to win big at the 2021 Grammys.

According to Vanity Fair, the reason Jimin is so optimistic about his group’s chances of winning their first ever Grammy is because, "In the nominations list, we're in the middle. That's why I think... We could actually win.”

While J-Hope and the rest of the boys started laughing over Jimin’s analogy during their interview RM quipped, "What? We can dream can't we?"

Shortly thereafter, however, even J-Hope seemed on board with the premise and added, “We came this far, there's no way we can't be ambitious, What's different about this is that, it validates our worthiness as artists.”

“Worldwide when people look at us, they may not know what country we're from and even within that country, they may not know what little rural town us bumpkins came from. And yet, there we are on the highest stage, in the running to win an award."

Jimin ended the entire segment on a rather chirpy note and reminded the boys to stay optimistic about their chances no matter the probabilities. "Let's just think about being sad after. But my instincts are not wrong.” After all, “In this case, it's not about luck."