Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

BTS’s Jimin is going into 2020 with upbeat optimism and believes the group’s song Dynamite has what it takes to win big at the 2021 Grammys.

According to Vanity Fair, the reason Jimin is so optimistic about his group’s chances of winning their first ever Grammy is because, "In the nominations list, we're in the middle. That's why I think... We could actually win.”

While J-Hope and the rest of the boys started laughing over Jimin’s analogy during their interview RM quipped, "What? We can dream can't we?"

Shortly thereafter, however, even J-Hope seemed on board with the premise and added, “We came this far, there's no way we can't be ambitious, What's different about this is that, it validates our worthiness as artists.”

“Worldwide when people look at us, they may not know what country we're from and even within that country, they may not know what little rural town us bumpkins came from. And yet, there we are on the highest stage, in the running to win an award."

Jimin ended the entire segment on a rather chirpy note and reminded the boys to stay optimistic about their chances no matter the probabilities. "Let's just think about being sad after. But my instincts are not wrong.” After all, “In this case, it's not about luck."

More From Entertainment:

Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation

Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation
You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal

You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal
Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’
BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’
Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'
Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap
Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos
Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit
Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Latest

view all