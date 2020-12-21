Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

Monday Dec 21, 2020

It is understandable that many folks would like 2020 to be over seeing how life has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed feels no different as she is looking forward to an exciting 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking over a stunning mountainous view. 

"Lookin over 2020 like.. So long sucker. Hoping for a happier, healthier new year Inshallah," the caption read. 

Fans echoed similar sentiments as they agreed with her. 

Take a look: 



