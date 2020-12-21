So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

It is understandable that many folks would like 2020 to be over seeing how life has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed feels no different as she is looking forward to an exciting 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking over a stunning mountainous view.

"Lookin over 2020 like.. So long sucker. Hoping for a happier, healthier new year Inshallah," the caption read.

Fans echoed similar sentiments as they agreed with her.

