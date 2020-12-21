Shakira’s ‘Girl Like Me’ music video crosses 100 million views

Shakira’s new music video Girl Like Me, released on December 4, has hit 100 million views on YouTube.



The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with partying face emoji.

She simply wrote, “100 million.”

On December 4, Shakira took to photo-video sharing platform and announced the release of Girl Like Me.

Sharing the music video, the singer said, “New video, "Girl Like Me" with the Black Eyed Peas! I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”