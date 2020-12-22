Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to surprise fans with official Christmas family photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to surprise fans with official Christmas photo

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will drop surprise official Christmas family photo with their son Archie as the royal fans are keenly waiting for it.

Keeping with the Royal traditions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to release their official family photo for the Christmas soon.

According to media reports, Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from the royal duties earlier this year, will drop a surprise Christmas photo with their 18-month-old son Archie.

The royal fans are eagerly waiting for Meghan and Prince Harry’s family photo after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Christmas snap.

Bombshell biography Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie believes the Christmas family photo of Meghan and Harry ‘is on its way’.

Last year, they had also surprised the royal fans with a festive photo, also featuring their son Archie gorgeously gazing into the camera.

Prince William and Kate released their official Christmas family photo last week.

More From Entertainment:

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see their future in the US'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see their future in the US'
Tom Hanks claims 'News of the World' may be the 'last' of its kind

Tom Hanks claims 'News of the World' may be the 'last' of its kind
Prince William, Kate Middleton aim to bring changes to the monarchy: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton aim to bring changes to the monarchy: report
Prince William can no longer protect Prince Harry for long: report

Prince William can no longer protect Prince Harry for long: report
Khloe Kardashian shares sweet throwback photo with late father

Khloe Kardashian shares sweet throwback photo with late father
Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'

Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'
Kelly Clarkson shares her unpopular stance on home-made gifts for Christmas

Kelly Clarkson shares her unpopular stance on home-made gifts for Christmas
Meera turns to social media to find lost phone, offers cash

Meera turns to social media to find lost phone, offers cash
Kelly Clarkson reflects on a ‘hard year’ amid holiday preparations

Kelly Clarkson reflects on a ‘hard year’ amid holiday preparations
Ayeza Khan's fans gush over her, Danish Taimoor's adorable kids

Ayeza Khan's fans gush over her, Danish Taimoor's adorable kids

Meghan Markle denied Queen's help to clean up family drama

Meghan Markle denied Queen's help to clean up family drama
All the details you need to know about the Ambanis' first grandchild

All the details you need to know about the Ambanis' first grandchild

Latest

view all