Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie sent shockwaves to Harry with 'unexpected' Frogmore Cottage exit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Experts say Prince Harry knew nothing about his Princess Eugenie's sudden departure

nePrincess Eugenie gave her cousin Harry quite the chilll after she packed up Frogmore Cottage, only six weeks after moving in.

The exit was totally unexpected as Eugenie had struck a deal with Harry.

Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie said Harry knew nothing about his cousin's sudden departure.

Fiorito said, "We just recently talked about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moving to Frogmore Cottage. Well apparently they were there for six weeks, and they've moved out or temporarily left.

"I read somewhere that Harry and Eugenie had worked out an arrangement so this is not unexpected. I do think that Harry and Eugenie have obviously communicated in these past few weeks."

The royal expert added, "He knew she was leaving, and she told him. So it's not like they had to pack up their bags in the middle of the night and get out. This was an arrangement between them and they are each aware."

