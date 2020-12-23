Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Stranger Things fan reveals theory on how Jim Hopper cheated death

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

While season four of Stranger Things has yet to be released, a fan has already claimed to have the answer to a very big question.

Season three had ended on a high note, Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, was seemingly killed when closing the gate to the Upside Down, only to be assured that he was, in fact, alive and stuck in Kamchatka, Russia.

The strange ending got fans scratching their heads as the idea seem hard to digest.

However, a fan has claimed to have worked out the theory.

A user named tarannn25 on Reddit shared a photo from a scene from the finale when Hopper ‘dies’ during his effort.

They mention a minor but crucial detail that might explain how he was able to cheat death.

Pointing out a small ladder leading downwards, the user said that it was likely that Hopper used to clamber to freedom.

"This scene from the last episode of season 3 clearly shows a ladder to climb down the platform, and that’s how I think hopper escaped successfully from there," the user wrote.

However, it is a theory at best and hopefully season four will give us a solid explanation.


