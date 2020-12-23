BTS' Dynamite on Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17th week

Global pop sensation BTS’s song Dynamite has been on its 17th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart as it currently ranks ninth.

The song also reclaimed the top spot in the Global Excl. US Chart which ranks songs on the basis of sales and streaming across more than 200 countries excluding the US.

Considering both versions of the bop, it has 59.1 million streams and sold 17,000 in the week ending December 17. The song has earned the record for most weeks on the top spot and it has been part of the charts for six weeks since it launched in September.

The group's album BE continues to reign the World Albums chart for the fourth week, and is on the 19th spot on the Billboard 200.

