Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Prince Harry 'loosened' his accent to be 'accepted' by podcast listeners: report

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report 

A voice over specialist recently came forward, accusing Prince Harry of ‘loosening’ his accent just to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners.  

This claim was brought forward by voice actor Jane Whitthenshaw during her interview with The Telegraph.

She was quoted saying, “Prince Harry has loosened his accent to make it more acceptable to real people. He never had the cut-glass vowels of his grandmother and this is part of breaking with the Firm and moving on.”

On a separate occasion, body language expert Judi James also touched upon the prince’s accent switch during her conversation with Express UK.

She admitted to the publication at the time that Prince Harry “shows signs of his immersion in a US lifestyle” by “adopting the traces of an American accent when he pronounces ‘matter’ as ‘madder’.”

