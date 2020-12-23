Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez, who played Bamsi Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman", on Wednesday showered praises on the actors who played Ertugrul in the historical TV shows.



The actor's post came after the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" in which Ertugrul was portrayed by Tamer Yiğit aired on a Turkish TV channel.

Sönmez also mentioned Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrayed Ertugrul in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", in his post.

He shared a picture from the latest episode with a Turkish language caption. "It was a very difficult scene, full of emotion and an endless moment," he wrote while referring to the filming of Ertugrul's death.

"Tamer Yiğit, the giant actor in my arms, I had @enginaltandzytn and his Ertuğrul Gazi in my eyes."



