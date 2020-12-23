Can't connect right now! retry
Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement

Father-daughter duo King Khan and Saba Lou alleged Rihanna of using their track to promote her beauty line without permission.

The singer is reportedly being sued for alleged copyright infringement by the musicians.

The father and daughter collaborated together on 2012 song 'Good Habits (and Bad)', which was used on an Instagram post shared by Rihanna that advertised accessories from her Fenty label.

A media outlet, citing the legal documents, reported that Khan and Lou alleged that they did not give Rihanna permission to use the song, suspecting that the track was ripped from a music streaming platform.

King Khan and Saba Lou are suing for unspecified damages and asking Rihanna to stop using their song in the advert, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

