Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Actress Angelina dazzled in stylish outfit as she stepped out for last minute Christmas shopping with her dearest daughter Zahara in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 'Maleficent' star rocked a black winter coat and face mask while popping in and out of the shops during Christmas shopping.

The Hollywood superstar soared the temperature with her warm appearance in the brisk weather sporting a long black duster paired with leather boots.

The Oscar-winner also carried a chic purse across her shoulder and tied back her locks into a loose ponytail to give a perfect look to her ever shining personality.

The 45-year-old gave a touch of flair to her otherwise monochrome ensemble with a polka dot scarf fashioned into a face mask.

Angelina Jolie shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Zahara was looking equally stunning as she wore a navy blue sweater with a tie-dyed design paired with black slacks and white trainers during outing.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?

Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?
Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement

Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement
Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies

Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies
Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50
Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report
Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown
Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights
Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

Latest

view all