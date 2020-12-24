George Clooney waxes poetic about wife Amal Clooney

Hollywood’s leading star George Clooney has time and again expressed his love for his wife Amal Clooney.

During a recent chat with New York Times, the Oceans Eleven actor wore his heart on his sleeve once again as he spoke about falling in love with the human rights attorney.

"I hadn't found the person that filled everything up for me, that would have made me fully in love," said Clooney.

"I dated a lot of really terrific women, but Amal showed up and suddenly it was like, 'Well, this is different on every level for me.'”

“I don't think I was actively saying, 'I'm just going to work on my career and I'm not going to have a wife.' That was the story that got told about me, but it wasn't really the reality,” he continued.

Earlier in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, he had spoken about the mother of his three-year-old twins.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me,” he said.