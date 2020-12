Social media has gone berserk over the death of their most beloved Turkish character Ertugrul in historical drama Kurulus: Osman.

The latest episode of the drama, which looks at the life of Osman I, son of Ertugrul, showed the major character dying, leaving fans in shock.



They took to social media to express their admiration and adoration of the character as well as their hopes for the main protagonist Osman.

Take a look: