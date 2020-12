Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife and former actress Naimal Khawar has treated her fans with stunning pictures from her sister's wedding.



In the snaps she shared multiple pictures from the event as she stunned in a glittering, colourful attire.

In one of them she posed with her hubby Hamza, serving couple goals.

Fans couldn't help but gush over her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look: