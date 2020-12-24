Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's gift to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is hilarious

While Christmas is all about giving and receiving presents, power couple Chrissy Teigan and John Legend's gift to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will leave you in stitches.

In an Instagram story, the Skims founder shared what looks like a miniature versions of herself and Kanye, complete with stylish outfits.

Next to the two figurines were real-life photos from which the inspiration was taken.

Written on the packaging was "we couldn't imagine a better gift than you" which seems to comically fit to theme of the gift.

Take a look:



