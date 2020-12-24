Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
'Supergirl' actress returns after a brief break from Instagram

Thursday Dec 24, 2020


Actress Melissa Benoist on Wednesday returned to Instagram as shared her first post since the US election results were announced.

The "Supergirl" actress posted a picture of the gift she received on the eve of Christmas.

After congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on the photo and video sharing app on November 7, the "Supergirl" star disappeared from the Facebook-owned website.

Earlier, she was being criticized for supporting the Democrat candidate and her criticism of US President Donald Trump.

Melissa, who has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram, emerged as one of the staunch opponents of President Donald Trump during the recently held US Presidential election.

While the "Supergirl" actress was praised by her colleagues in the entertainment industry and the Democrats for being vocal in support of Biden, supporters of the US president accused her of "politically influencing her fan base".

