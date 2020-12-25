Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's first American Christmas extra special

Friday Dec 25, 2020

A source earlier told Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are excited to decorate for Christmas

Meghan Markle has special plans for Prince Harry's first Christmas in the US in store. 

The Duke and Duchess are celebrating their first Christmas in new Montecito abode, in Santa Barbara, California and Meghan has special plans for it.

As revealed by an insider to PEOPLE, "It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone. They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

A separate source earlier told Meghan and Harry are excited to decorate for Christmas with her mom, Doria Ragland.

"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie,"the tipster shared.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry released their 2020 Christmas card, featuring a photo by Doria. The photo showed the couple embracing each other in their backyard.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card stated.


