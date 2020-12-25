Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a Christmas surprise

Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez left fans on the edge of their seats when she teased the launch of her music video for the song In the Morning.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the mystical-themed video, leaving jaws dropped as she stunned in various get ups including one where she donned angel wings.

The post comes as a little Christmas gift to her fans as they were clearly taken aback, not anticipating a teaser on the holidays. 

"It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING and I have a lil’ present for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021," the caption read. 

Take a look:



