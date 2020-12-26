Here's how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 London-style

Saturday Dec 26, 2020
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ushered in the celebrations of Christmas 2020 in London.
The couple gave an insight into their festivities in loved-up photos they posted on Instagram.
In Pee Cee's photo, the actress can be seen in a tight embrace with husband Nick, while holding their pet dog, Diana.
"Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," the global icon captioned the photo.
Nick shared the same photo with the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!"