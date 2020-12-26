Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Saturday Dec 26 2020
Here's how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 London-style

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cuddle in romantic Christmas snap while holding their pet dog, Diana

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ushered in the celebrations of Christmas 2020 in London.

The couple gave an insight into their festivities in loved-up photos they posted on Instagram.

In Pee Cee's photo, the actress can be seen in a tight embrace with husband Nick, while holding their pet dog, Diana.

"Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," the global icon captioned the photo.

Nick shared the same photo with the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!"



