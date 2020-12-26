David Beckham's family portrait on Christmas 2020 wins the internet

David Beckham posted a photo on Friday and shared an adorable picture with his family of six

David Beckham and his family came together for their perfect annual Christmas day snap winning the internet lately.

The former football star posted a photo on his Instagram on Friday and shared an adorable picture with his family of six ahead of Christmas.



Twinning in charcoal silk outfits, the Beckhams were all-ready to welcome Christmas with style.

Fans could see David with a Santa hat while his two sons, Cruz and Romeo Beckham donning a similar pair of caps. While eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham posed on either end of the family picture, youngest daughter Harper Beckham stood in front, in between her dad's legs.

"Special moments together as a family. Merry Christmas to everyone," wrote David alongside the picture.







