Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer deem UK ‘important’: expert

Many have been speculating whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be returning to the UK next year but it seems their fans may be in for some bad news.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam claims that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not want to return to the royal fold, Harry would want his military titles to be returned to him.

Speaking to Express, Fitzwilliam said: “I don't expect Harry and Meghan would want a route back into the Royal Family. They have largely achieved what they set out to do, are financially independent and await the end of the pandemic so they can launch Archewell.”

“I do think Harry would like his military links returned and this will be discussed when the Sandringham Summit is reassessed before the end of March next year,” he said.

He went on to address their latest partnership for Archewell foundation that aims to construct a series of Community Relief Centers for emergency situations.

Fitzwilliam claims the partnership will be advantageous for the pair as it has wide reach across the globe while UK is “clearly less important to them.”

“Archewell is a non-profit charitable organisation and I would expect it to champion diversity, female equality, the environment, mental health and other causes close to their heart,” he said.

“World Food Kitchen is particularly appropriate as they have a global reach. The UK is clearly less important to them,” he added.