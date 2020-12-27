Kim Kardashian 'barely avoids' planting face-first in roller-skates

Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian recently flexed her athleticism over on social media with a candid collection of roller-skating clips and “almost fell,” alongside North West.

The reality TV star and media mogul shared sneak peeks of her candid pavement adventures over on Instagram Stories and could be heard telling fans, “Can’t slow down though. That’s the one thing I just don’t think I can stop.”

In the next slide, fans could hear a faint voice yelling, “Mom stop!” and almost immediately, Kim tripped and exclaimed, “Oh [expletive]. I almost fell I haven’t done this in years.”

In the next story fans hear another frenzied squeal from North as she adds, “Mama wait for me.” At this moment Kim dials in 'mommy-mode' and swoops on back to get ahold of her daughter’s hand and guide her back.

