Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in fits with ‘surprise’ holiday moments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most dotting parents and he recently shared such an adorable highlight into his Christmas celebrations that the internet was left swooning.

As the cherry on top though, Johnson added a hilarious caption that left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “Post Christmas, ‘Daddy come play Barbie with me’ which in reality means..”

“Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends.”

