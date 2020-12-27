Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in fits with ‘surprise’ holiday moments

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in fits with ‘surprise’ holiday moments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most dotting parents and he recently shared such an adorable highlight into his Christmas celebrations that the internet was left swooning.

As the cherry on top though, Johnson added a hilarious caption that left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “Post Christmas, ‘Daddy come play Barbie with me’ which in reality means..”

“Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends.”

Check it out below:


More From Hollywood:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer deem UK ‘important’: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer deem UK ‘important’: expert
Shia LaBeouf is seeking ‘long-term’ treatment after FKA twigs’ physical abuse claims

Shia LaBeouf is seeking ‘long-term’ treatment after FKA twigs’ physical abuse claims
David Beckham's family portrait on Christmas 2020 wins the internet

David Beckham's family portrait on Christmas 2020 wins the internet
Here's how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 London-style

Here's how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 London-style
Watch Justin Bieber bust some moves to Christmas tunes

Watch Justin Bieber bust some moves to Christmas tunes
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a Christmas surprise

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a Christmas surprise
Goodbye toxic energy: Demi Lovato as 2020 comes to an end

Goodbye toxic energy: Demi Lovato as 2020 comes to an end

Latest

view all