BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move

Barely a week after BTS Jimin unveiled his Christmas surprise to ARMYs the track become the fastest ever video to surpass 10 Million views on YouTube.

The track has been produced by Slow Rabbit, RM and Jimin and is a rather upbeat and chirpy crafted around the Christmas theme.



The three-minute video has been viewed for a total of two hours and 58 minutes, it is also holding its position at 1.07 million with 1.02 Million likes.

Check it out below: