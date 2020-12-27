Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Kanye West announced to contest US presidential election against President Donald Trump earlier this year, a decision that came as a shock to his followers.

In the beginning he was supported by his family and Elon Musk but as the election neared it became evident he stood no chance against Trump and other candidates.

Jennifer Aniston, who was supporting Joe Biden, received backlash for opposing Kanye in an Instagram post.

At one point in 2020, the American rapper's relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian seemed to deteriorate as they isolated together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all these controversies, his popularity among music fans continued to grow.

Kanye is nearing 31 million followers on Twitter where his pinned post is about his 2024 plan to contest the election again.

He follows only 240 people on the microblogging website and has posted only 1915 tweets.



