Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic

Misha Japanwala had turned to her Instagram to share a story with her fans about Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid gave a shout-out to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala and her impactful work on Instagram.

The New York-based artist had turned to her social media o share a story with her fans and followers about how the fashion icon came to her rescue this year amidst the escalating crises all around.

Answering a follower’s question about her favourite creation this year, Japanwala shared: “When the pandemic hit, I lost my full time job in fashion (and along with it the visa that was keeping me in the country/my health insurance/my income) and was at an all-time low.”

“It hadn’t even been a month since getting laid off when @gigihadid reached out asking to collaborate on this piece,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself donning a sculptural mask.

“It was an unbelievable blessing during a really dark time, and will always have a special place in heart because of that,” she said concluding her post.

Hadid sent love to Japanwala by re-sharing her story on her profile along with a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, Japanwala and Hadid had collaborated for the model’s ‘Gigi Journal Part II’ which includes the artist’s work as well, along with that of others from across the globe.