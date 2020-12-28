Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Misha Japanwala had turned to her Instagram to share a story with her fans about Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid gave a shout-out to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala and her impactful work on Instagram.

The New York-based artist had turned to her social media o share a story with her fans and followers about how the fashion icon came to her rescue this year amidst the escalating crises all around.

Answering a follower’s question about her favourite creation this year, Japanwala shared: “When the pandemic hit, I lost my full time job in fashion (and along with it the visa that was keeping me in the country/my health insurance/my income) and was at an all-time low.”

“It hadn’t even been a month since getting laid off when @gigihadid reached out asking to collaborate on this piece,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself donning a sculptural mask.

“It was an unbelievable blessing during a really dark time, and will always have a special place in heart because of that,” she said concluding her post.

Hadid sent love to Japanwala by re-sharing her story on her profile along with a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, Japanwala and Hadid had collaborated for the model’s ‘Gigi Journal Part II’ which includes the artist’s work as well, along with that of others from across the globe. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Colman on passing the baton to Imelda Staunton for new season of ‘The Crown’

Olivia Colman on passing the baton to Imelda Staunton for new season of ‘The Crown’
Harry Styles is 2020’s leading fashion icon with his androgynous style

Harry Styles is 2020’s leading fashion icon with his androgynous style
Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins to return for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins to return for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause
Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death

Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death
Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?
Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Latest

view all