Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Prince Chares and Camila’s bracelet was misinterpreted by Princess Diana

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Camila Parker Bowles's infamous bracelet gifted to her by Prince Charles is something all royal fans may remember as it was recently shown on The Crown.

And while some may believe that to be an accurate depiction, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith claims that was hardly the case.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Smith spoke about that the bracelet story and the terms ‘Gladys and Fred’.

"The bracelet story was told to me by the man who was in charge of the bracelets. Solid source. This is kind of typical Prince Charles. Before he got married, he decided to have a bunch of gifts made for special people in his life,” she said.

"There were maybe a dozen. One went to Kanga Tryon, with whom he also had a little fling, and one went to Camilla. It was a very simple bracelet, a little gold bracelet, with a blue disk on it,” she went on to say.

"It just said 'GF' and 'GF' meant 'Girl Friday'. That's what he jokingly called her. So the whole idea of 'Gladys and Fred' and the pictures of this monogrammed G and F with an ampersand in the middle just didn't happen,” she said.

"'Gladys and Fred' was a figment of Diana's imagination. It really was 'Girl Friday',” she added. 

