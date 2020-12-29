Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez is pretty minimal when it comes to Christmas and considers his children to be his biggest holiday gifts.

The father-of-two took to Instagram to explain it all and the caption alongside his post read, “Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a state of mind. That memorable line from 'Miracle on 34th Street' has never been more appropriate.”

“This year, perhaps more than any other, has reminded us all to be appreciative and grateful for what we have, and what the holidays truly represent. Love for friends and family. Helping one another. Being the best person you can be. The holidays show us what’s really important in life.”

“To our friends and families, and to our fans and followers, a heartfelt thank you for everything you mean to us. Be good to yourselves and one another, have a safe and healthy holiday and let’s all. Make 2021 the best year we’ve ever had!” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment
Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split
Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year

Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year
Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy
Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Latest

view all