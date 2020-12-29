Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez is pretty minimal when it comes to Christmas and considers his children to be his biggest holiday gifts.

The father-of-two took to Instagram to explain it all and the caption alongside his post read, “Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a state of mind. That memorable line from 'Miracle on 34th Street' has never been more appropriate.”

“This year, perhaps more than any other, has reminded us all to be appreciative and grateful for what we have, and what the holidays truly represent. Love for friends and family. Helping one another. Being the best person you can be. The holidays show us what’s really important in life.”

“To our friends and families, and to our fans and followers, a heartfelt thank you for everything you mean to us. Be good to yourselves and one another, have a safe and healthy holiday and let’s all. Make 2021 the best year we’ve ever had!” (sic)