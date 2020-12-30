Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Chrissy Teigen gives important update on her journey to sobriety

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday announced she has been sober for a month

Chrissy Teigen is not shying away from revealing how she has overcome alcohol addiction.

The Cravings author on Tuesday announced she has been sober for a month.

The revelation came after Teigen posted a video of herself looking happy while dancing.

A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

The mom of two responded, “4 weeks sober,” with hearts and praying hands emojis.

Fans came forth commending Teigen's courage, one commented, "I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!”

“Keep going beautiful! One day at a time,” another encouraged.

Teigen suffered pregnancy loss of baby Jack at 20 months of pregnancy back in October.

