Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions

Chrissy Teigen recently spilled the beans behind her new and improved 2021 resolutions ahead of New Years and warned that they may appear drastic to some.



The American model and author began her New Year’s resolution list by taking to Twitter and writing, "Excited about the New Year’s resolution I started early: not explaining [expletive] to you people.”



In her next tweet she added, “"For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the [expletive] I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it. (Note: I will still explain how to cook things)” (sic)



Near the end she started mimicking possible audience responses to her 2021 new-me approach and quipped, “’I can’t believe she…’ WELL BELIEVE IT CAUSE I DID IT.”



For those confused by Teigen’s sudden decision to change her approach to social media she was quoted telling Marie Claire Its because “I'm barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist. I didn’t start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world.”

