Wednesday Dec 30 2020
The Crown:Prince Philip wanted Queen Elizabeth to stop matronizing him

Prince Philip says he is treated as an outsider by the British royal family when he is asked by Queen Elizabeth to head her Coronation Committee in the episode 5 of the season 1 of hit Netflix series "The Crown.

The episode titled  "Smoke and Mirrors" shows the Queen preparing for her coronation and wants to see her husband as chairman of the committee.

An interesting conversation takes place between the royal couple when the Duke of Edinburgh asks his wife to "stop patronizing me". And when the Queen says she is not trying to matronizing him, the prince says "yes, you are, you're taking pity on me and giving me a job for appearance's sake".

The Queen tells him "I want to make a public declaration of my trust in you.I was just thinking how i'd like us to spend more time together."

The couple is then seen travelling in a car where Prince Philip expresses his concern that he would not be welcomed as a chairman of the Coronation Committee 

"They won't listen to me. the grey, old men.The men with mustaches? they hate me," he says.

When the Queen argues "they do not hate you", her husband says "they do. They treat me as an outsider. An irrelevance. Everyone does.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

