Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to call out the piercer that botched her recent nose piercing job in the most candid of ways.

The model shared her new nose piercing on Twitter with a caption that read, "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao” (sic)

In the next tweet the model called out the piercer and claimed, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong."

