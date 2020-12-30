Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Kurulus:Osman's new episode airs on Wednesday night on a Turkish TV channel.

The trailer for the new episode shows Osman becoming the chief of Kayi tribe after his father's death.

The Turkish warrior is seen motivating the crowd outside his camp after taking oath as Bey of the tribe.

The clip shared by "Kurulus:Osman" producer Mehmet Bozdag was captioned: "Whoever conquered Kulucahisar twice, who saved Söğüt, be Kayı Bey! ".

Episode 39 showed the death of veteran commander Ertugrul Bey and his name became top Twitter trend in Pakistan and elsewhere  as fans mourned the death of their beloved character.

