Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'

Acclaimed singer and song writer Jessie J recently took to social media to set some priorities straight regarding her recent diagnosis and even made it clear that she has no intentions of garnering sympathy from anyone.

She turned to Instagram to make it clear that “I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different. BUT... Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth.”

“I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight. I’m not posting this for sympathy. I'm posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened.”

“I wasn’t aware of Meniere’s before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I. Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are. I love you all. It’s been a weird yEAR for all of us. (Had to)” (sic)

For those unversed, the singer previously explained to her Instagram fan base, "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, I couldn't walk in a straight line."

"Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it."



