Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans

Chloe Khan, X Factor's star, looked like Kim Kardashian as she shared new pictures after her nose surgery.



Chloe Khan, according to a media outlet, happily flaunted her new Kim Kardashian-like look on her Instagram page.

The star, who owns multi-million dollar business in the lucrative webcam business, asked her fans what they think of her outfit in her latest post.

Not feeling shy, she captioned the snap: "Cheers bby. Here’s to a beautiful ending to 2020 And a different level 2021.

Being honest with her followers, she recently admitted to spend more than £90,000 on nose surgery following her million-pound webcam business success.

Previously, Chloe revealed that she spent over £50,000 to change her look after X Factor, as she had had appeared in 2010 in ripped jeans with lack of confidence.

In the pictures, Chloe Khan is spotted leaning into a red sofa while drinking what appears to be a glass of wine.