Pakistani celebrities who tied the knot in 2020

While 2020 had its ups and downs, some of the happier moments include celebrity weddings.

Take a look at some of the major stars that tied the knot.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in UAE on March 14.

Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal

Possibly one of the most controversial wedding of the year, the news came to surprise many as Shehroz had just called it quits with his ex-wife Syra Yousuf and tied the knot with the model in June.

Sadia Ghaffar

The actress tied the knot with Hasan Hayat in a lavish ceremony on March 1. Among the star-studded guest list included her friends Sajal Ali and Saboor Aly.

Armeena Rana Khan

The actress announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Fesl on Valentine's Day which was followed up with a post revealing that she tied the knot a few months later.

Noor Bukhari

The former actress surprised many with her fifth marriage as she tied the knot with her once former husband Awn, who is also the father of her only daughter.