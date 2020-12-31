Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani celebrities who tied the knot in 2020

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

While 2020 had its ups and downs, some of the happier moments include celebrity weddings.

Take a look at some of the major stars that tied the knot.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in UAE on March 14.

Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal

Possibly one of the most controversial wedding of the year, the news came to surprise many as Shehroz had just called it quits with his ex-wife Syra Yousuf and tied the knot with the model in June.

Sadia Ghaffar 

The actress tied the knot with Hasan Hayat in a lavish ceremony on March 1. Among the star-studded guest list included her friends Sajal Ali and Saboor Aly.

Armeena Rana Khan 

The actress announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Fesl on Valentine's Day which was followed up with a post revealing that she tied the knot a few months later.

Noor Bukhari

The former actress surprised many with her fifth marriage as she tied the knot with her once former husband Awn, who is also the father of her only daughter.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne opens up about his engagement to Maya Henry

Liam Payne opens up about his engagement to Maya Henry
Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return

Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return
Jada Pinkett Smith refuses to lend family money: ‘You don't owe nobody’

Jada Pinkett Smith refuses to lend family money: ‘You don't owe nobody’
Aiman and Minal Khan's father passes away, confirms Muneeb Butt

Aiman and Minal Khan's father passes away, confirms Muneeb Butt
Princess Eugenie gives a nod to Harry, Meghan Markle with her latest move

Princess Eugenie gives a nod to Harry, Meghan Markle with her latest move
Recapping 2020: Look back at a tumultuous year in Hollywood

Recapping 2020: Look back at a tumultuous year in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘cowardly’ for abandoning ageing grandparents

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘cowardly’ for abandoning ageing grandparents
‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef

‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun
Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Latest

view all