Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return

Thursday Dec 31, 2020
Rupert Grint recently sparked a Harry Potter return rumor recently and the entire fan base has taken over the internet following the elated news.
The Harry Potter actor sparked a frenzy regarding his possible return to the Harry Potter franchise during an interview with ComicBook.
There he was quoted saying, "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no’.”
In the later part of his interview the actor spilled the beans behind his emotional connection to the franchise and added, “It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories.”
Due to all that “Yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."