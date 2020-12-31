Can't connect right now! retry
Rupert Grint hints at a possible ‘Harry Potter’ return

Rupert Grint recently sparked a Harry Potter return rumor recently and the entire fan base has taken over the internet following the elated news.

The Harry Potter actor sparked a frenzy regarding his possible return to the Harry Potter franchise during an interview with ComicBook.

There he was quoted saying, "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no’.”

In the later part of his interview the actor spilled the beans behind his emotional connection to the franchise and added, “It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories.”

Due to all that “Yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

