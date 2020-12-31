Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Tom Hanks sports 'horrible haircut' for Elvis Presley biopic

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

While the new year means a new resolution, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks decided to go for a new look.

The Forrest Grump actor decided to shave his head for his role in an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the 64-year-old made his bald debut.

The actor did not seem to like his look calling it "horrible". 

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker," Hanks said, pulling his hat off for a moment. 

"Can you see that? Look at that thing!"

"I just scared the children, I want to apologise," he added.

Take a look:



