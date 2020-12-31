Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez films New Year's Eve performance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Jennifer Lopez’s latest snaps from her New Year’s performance wowed fans.

The singer and actress looked something out of a fairytale as she dazzled in a blue ballgown and a jacket in Times Square.

Despite New York being blistering cold, JLo ditched the jacket for a later part of her performance.

At one point she even did her classic hair flip as she worked with masked crew on board.

She is set to dazzle fans at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Take a look:





